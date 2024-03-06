Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) vs. Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Head to Head Review

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Gambling.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gambling.com Group $76.51 million 4.74 $2.39 million $0.19 45.11

Profitability

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A Gambling.com Group 7.67% 20.23% 14.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Falcon’s Beyond Global and Gambling.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Gambling.com Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Gambling.com Group has a consensus target price of $15.57, suggesting a potential upside of 81.70%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates themed entertainment resorts and theme parks. Further, it engages in the production, development, and licensing of proprietary narrative, story-driven intellection property and third-party partnered brands through multiple media and consumer products channels. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

