Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,548,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

FRT stock opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.