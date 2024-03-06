Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,808 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.14% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $87,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

