Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Stock Price Up 0.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 23,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 23,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,384 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $92,727.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,894.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 87,496 shares of company stock valued at $935,656.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,811,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

