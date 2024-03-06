Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $215.55, but opened at $206.70. Ferguson shares last traded at $205.82, with a volume of 621,458 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,852,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after buying an additional 4,618,603 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $365,342,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $155,767,000.

Ferguson Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.66 and a 200-day moving average of $174.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

