FibroBiologics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FBLG) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 11th

FibroBiologics’ (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 11th. FibroBiologics had issued 4,806,226 shares in its initial public offering on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $144,186,780 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During FibroBiologics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FibroBiologics Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of FBLG opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. FibroBiologics has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell therapy company that focuses on developing and commercializing fibroblast-based therapies for patients suffering from chronic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company develops CybroCell for degenerative disc disease; CYMS101 to treat multiple sclerosis; and CYWC628 for treating wound healing.

