Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.99

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.99 and last traded at $69.99, with a volume of 233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $449,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,316,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

