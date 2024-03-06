Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,270,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 16,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,413,000 after acquiring an additional 393,937 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 555,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 136,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.