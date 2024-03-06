Financial Analysis: DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) vs. Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DHC Acquisition and Grown Rogue International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHC Acquisition N/A N/A $7.21 million N/A N/A Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 3.91 -$530,000.00 $0.01 50.25

DHC Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grown Rogue International.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

DHC Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for DHC Acquisition and Grown Rogue International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares DHC Acquisition and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHC Acquisition N/A -19.90% 3.04% Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.94% -1.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of DHC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of DHC Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DHC Acquisition beats Grown Rogue International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHC Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors. DHC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas. DHC Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of DHC Sponsor, LLC.

About Grown Rogue International

(Get Free Report)

Grown Rogue International Inc., a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.