Financial Contrast: Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) and The Competition

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) is one of 88 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enlight Renewable Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.74% 5.09% 1.74% Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors -20.08% 6.56% 0.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million $70.92 million 29.72 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors $18.60 billion $357.75 million 7.50

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enlight Renewable Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy. Enlight Renewable Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors 909 4284 4179 77 2.36

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus target price of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 25.15%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy rivals beat Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

