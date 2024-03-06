FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Down 8.9% in February

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FinVolution Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

