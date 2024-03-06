First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.80.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

