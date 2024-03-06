First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.22% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

