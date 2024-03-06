First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 200,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 125,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEI. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 327,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

