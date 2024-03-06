First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 200,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 125,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
