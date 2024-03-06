First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.07% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $15,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

