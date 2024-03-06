First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 86.4% during the third quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 148,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,438,000 after acquiring an additional 68,834 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 165,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $162,392,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

