FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.58 and last traded at $38.68. Approximately 644,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 789,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72.

Get FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 730,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 182,474 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 458,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.