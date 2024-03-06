Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,117 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Flowers Foods worth $25,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 10,660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 272,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 269,701 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 831.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 165,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 147,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 158.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flowers Foods

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.