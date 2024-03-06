Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Position Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 831.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,630 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLO

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.