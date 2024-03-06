Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Flowserve by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

FLS stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

