Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 270.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,667 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Flowserve worth $25,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.