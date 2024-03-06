Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.80

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 397,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 277,422 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.