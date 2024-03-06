Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.05. Approximately 442,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 252,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.
FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Frontier Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
