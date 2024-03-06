FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 95.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 533.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $576,564.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $167.39 and a one year high of $232.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $199.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.12.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

