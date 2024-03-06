Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.42

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 30606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after buying an additional 922,603 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 541,171 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 914,747 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

