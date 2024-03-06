Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock Price Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.66. 163,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,263,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. The stock has a market cap of $760.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -0.85.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
