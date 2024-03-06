GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.11

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and traded as low as $28.11. GEMALTO NV/S shares last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
GEMALTO NV/S Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11.
About GEMALTO NV/S
Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services.
