General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $161.58

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161.58 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 161.58 ($2.05), with a volume of 911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.57 ($2.01).

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.25.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 401.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.