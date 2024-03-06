General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $166.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $162.15 and last traded at $161.73, with a volume of 660648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.01.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $171.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

