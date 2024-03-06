Genesco (GCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Genesco (NYSE:GCOGet Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 01/31/2024 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:GCO opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $340.53 million, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 2.29. Genesco has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

