Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.12. 34,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 74,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Genprex Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNPX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,774,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genprex by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Genprex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genprex by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

