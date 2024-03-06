Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Shares Up 17.1%

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22. 1,706 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Trading Up 17.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

Get Genting Malaysia Berhad alerts:

Genting Malaysia Berhad Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile

Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.