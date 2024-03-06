Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Gerdau worth $21,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth $46,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.73. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

