GitLab (GTLB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) recently:

3/5/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – GitLab had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $71.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – GitLab had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2024 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $88.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – GitLab was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.52. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

