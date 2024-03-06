GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in GitLab by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after buying an additional 475,592 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

