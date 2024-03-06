Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of GBLI opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $399.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.46.
Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
