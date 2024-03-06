Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GBLI opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $399.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

