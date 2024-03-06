Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.00

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.
Global Industrial Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.
Global Industrial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.
About Global Industrial
Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.
