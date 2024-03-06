Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.00

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.

Global Industrial Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

About Global Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global Industrial by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global Industrial by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Industrial by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

