Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 45.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $682.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $21.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

GSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

