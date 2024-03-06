Global Water Resources (GWRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Global Water Resources Trading Up 0.9 %
Global Water Resources stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.32 million, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.
Global Water Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
