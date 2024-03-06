Global Water Resources (GWRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.32 million, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 160.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 9,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

