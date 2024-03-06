Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stake Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

MLPX stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.