GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $74.83

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.83 and traded as low as $65.23. GN Store Nord A/S shares last traded at $65.23, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $65.13.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $731.73 million for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

