Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.96. Gogo shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 218,958 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Harris N. Williams purchased 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $170,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares in the company, valued at $405,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GOGO. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Gogo Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 7,172.73% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Featured Stories

