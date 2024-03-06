Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is Rubric Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Golar LNG comprises approximately 5.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 8.10% of Golar LNG worth $157,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -232.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

