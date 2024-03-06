Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Price Down 7.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $31.59 and last traded at $31.59. Approximately 141,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 136,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $414,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 643,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,397,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 609,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 371,850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 389,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

