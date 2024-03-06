GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 1,076.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,047 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GoPro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 88.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GoPro by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 169,135 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $332.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $295.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush downgraded GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Stories

