Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,427 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 137.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,427 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,590,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 51.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,306,000 after acquiring an additional 515,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 545.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 489,490 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $23,148,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $228,130,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

