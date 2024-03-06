Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,732 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Kyndryl worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kyndryl by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 172,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 53,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 75,336 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

