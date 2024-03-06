Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,421 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 166.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNA opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $2.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

