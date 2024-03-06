Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

