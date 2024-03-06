Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 274.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,904 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Nomura downgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,084.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,625 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.